Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 91,116 Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Free Report) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,116 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.98% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUST. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the first quarter worth $450,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUST opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. DUST was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

