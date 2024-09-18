Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $21.18, but opened at $22.44. Viridian Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 154,550 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,445,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,608,993.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.15). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.18% and a negative net margin of 79,185.77%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novo Holdings A S grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,020,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 46.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 30.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1,014.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 207,711 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 22.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,307,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,036,000 after acquiring an additional 615,531 shares in the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.