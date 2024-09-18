Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.29, Yahoo Finance reports. Vince had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.
Vince Stock Down 11.6 %
Shares of NYSE VNCE opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Vince has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on VNCE. Small Cap Consu raised shares of Vince to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Noble Financial began coverage on Vince in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
About Vince
Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vince
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Seize the Opportunity: Beyond Meat’s New Steak Could Spark Growth
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.