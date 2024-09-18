Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.29, Yahoo Finance reports. Vince had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Vince Stock Down 11.6 %

Shares of NYSE VNCE opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Vince has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.73.

Get Vince alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on VNCE. Small Cap Consu raised shares of Vince to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Noble Financial began coverage on Vince in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

About Vince

(Get Free Report)

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.