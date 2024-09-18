ViciCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $200.88 Million (VCNT)

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, ViciCoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. ViciCoin has a market cap of $200.88 million and $178,054.94 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ViciCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $20.18 or 0.00033603 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ViciCoin Token Profile

ViciCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,956,208 tokens. The official website for ViciCoin is vicicoin.io.

ViciCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 utility token that operates on the Polygon and Base blockchains. Developed by ViciNFT, VCNT is designed to manage access to digital content and facilitate enterprise applications through mechanisms such as authentication and authorization. Key applications of VCNT include ViciSwap, a token swapping platform built on the Uniswap Protocol, and VCNT for Zoom, which enables monetization of video conferences through tokenized tickets. The token’s integration into these platforms exemplifies its role in enhancing secure, token-driven interactions and services in the Web3 environment.”

