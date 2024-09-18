VersaBank (TSE:VB) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.64

VersaBank (TSE:VB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.64 and traded as low as C$13.65. VersaBank shares last traded at C$14.64, with a volume of 39,435 shares changing hands.

VersaBank Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$401.74 million and a P/E ratio of 15.31.

About VersaBank

(Get Free Report)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.