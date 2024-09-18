Verasity (VRA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.54 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Verasity has a market cap of $31.00 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded 27% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000750 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

