Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLTO. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 11,100.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $108.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion and a PE ratio of 29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $112.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLTO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VLTO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,249.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,249.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,707. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.