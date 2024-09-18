Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

MDRX opened at $9.75 on Friday. Veradigm has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,754,000 after purchasing an additional 95,291 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 171,199 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,055,000.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

