Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Small Cap Consu issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vera Bradley in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 11th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vera Bradley’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $110.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.53 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Vera Bradley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth $76,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 500,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 137,552 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,474,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 64,624 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.