Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Holdings Increased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 144.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,425 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRNS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,978,000 after acquiring an additional 155,040 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Varonis Systems by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,426,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,436,000 after acquiring an additional 325,347 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,722,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,563,000 after acquiring an additional 70,572 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,396,000 after acquiring an additional 23,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 126.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,915,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,821 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.03. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $58.32.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $130.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 75,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $3,828,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 494,114 shares in the company, valued at $25,219,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRNS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Baird R W raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

