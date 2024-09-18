Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,820 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $117,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,852 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,911,000 after buying an additional 1,404,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,470,000 after purchasing an additional 722,159 shares in the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,575,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,045,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $172.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $173.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.46.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.