Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.0% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $277.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $416.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $279.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.62.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.