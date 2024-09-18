Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $277.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $279.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

