Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,722 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,705,000 after acquiring an additional 645,835 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,800,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,968,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,196,000 after buying an additional 346,493 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $233.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

