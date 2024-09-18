Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.10. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $59.07.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Dividend Announcement
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.