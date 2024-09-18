Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.10. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $59.07.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

