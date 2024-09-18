Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,861,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,033 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $221,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $79.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $79.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.