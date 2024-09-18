Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 121,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 179,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 161,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,008,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 511,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $98.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.47. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $99.40.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

