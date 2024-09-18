Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 5,082 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.6 %

MDLZ opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

