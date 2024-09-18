Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $77.86 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.5% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $77,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $162.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $185.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.17 and its 200 day moving average is $146.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

