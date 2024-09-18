Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $19.63 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.67.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $168.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.52 and a 200-day moving average of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $188.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

