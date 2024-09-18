VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) is G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s 4th Largest Position

G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,317 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 9.3% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned approximately 0.20% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $29,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,517,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,922,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,136,000 after purchasing an additional 802,983 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 675.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 655,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,926,000 after purchasing an additional 570,901 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8,570.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 559,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,487,000 after purchasing an additional 553,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,019,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,638,000 after buying an additional 373,164 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day moving average is $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

