VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) is Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Lingotto Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,940,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,841 shares during the period. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises about 4.2% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $123,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

