Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives $8.31 Average PT from Analysts

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.31.

VLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $43,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLY opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $884.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.67 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.76%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

