Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the August 15th total of 46,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Valhi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valhi stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Valhi, Inc. ( NYSE:VHI Free Report ) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Valhi worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VHI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,910. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1,347.00 and a beta of 1.28. Valhi has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. Valhi had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $559.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Valhi’s payout ratio is 1,600.00%.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

