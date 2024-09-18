Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the August 15th total of 46,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Valhi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on VHI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valhi
Valhi Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:VHI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,910. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1,347.00 and a beta of 1.28. Valhi has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $31.00.
Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. Valhi had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $559.70 million for the quarter.
Valhi Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Valhi’s payout ratio is 1,600.00%.
Valhi Company Profile
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Valhi
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.