United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Gap Up to $36.23

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.23, but opened at $37.35. United States Steel shares last traded at $36.90, with a volume of 407,989 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

X has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Glj Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.76.

United States Steel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.78.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United States Steel’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $200,952,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in United States Steel by 4,305.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,634,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,870 shares in the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $95,529,000. KGH Ltd boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 68.2% in the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,255,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,839,000 after buying an additional 1,724,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,338,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

