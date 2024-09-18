Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBSFY stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

