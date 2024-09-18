True Vision MN LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

True Vision MN LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,683,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,797,000 after buying an additional 92,505 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,481,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,723,000 after buying an additional 735,753 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,334,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,422,000 after buying an additional 767,101 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,260,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,451,000 after buying an additional 282,557 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,036,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,150,000 after buying an additional 896,186 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

