True Vision MN LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

True Vision MN LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of True Vision MN LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. True Vision MN LLC owned 0.07% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BINC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,607,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,302 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,687,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,498,000 after purchasing an additional 533,884 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,312,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,910,000 after buying an additional 288,992 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $163,937,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,103,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,796,000 after buying an additional 79,924 shares during the period.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BINC opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.39.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

