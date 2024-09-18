True Vision MN LLC Has $8.75 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

True Vision MN LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,658 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 5.7% of True Vision MN LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 259,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,048,000 after acquiring an additional 79,975 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 79,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after buying an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after buying an additional 42,466 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA IVW opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $97.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average of $88.24.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
