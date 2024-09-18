True Vision MN LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

True Vision MN LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of True Vision MN LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 55,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $294,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $146.11 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $100.84 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.