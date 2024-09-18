True Vision MN LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

True Vision MN LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWAN Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $198.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $201.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

