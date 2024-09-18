True Vision MN LLC Acquires 1,920 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

True Vision MN LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203,276 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,237,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,644,000 after buying an additional 6,443,351 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $144,757,000. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,018,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,177,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,371 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

