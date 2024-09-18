Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT) Increases Dividend to GBX 25 Per Share

Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 36.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Triple Point Energy Transition’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Triple Point Energy Transition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TENT stock opened at GBX 71.98 ($0.95) on Wednesday. Triple Point Energy Transition has a 12-month low of GBX 51 ($0.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 75 ($0.99). The company has a market capitalization of £71.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1,027.14 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 69.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 66.28.

Triple Point Energy Transition Company Profile

Triple Point Energy Transition plc invests in energy system projects in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It focuses on investments in low carbon decentralised energy generation, energy storage and distribution, and onsite energy generation and low carbon consumption. The company was formerly known as Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc and changed its name to Triple Point Energy Transition plc in August 2022.

