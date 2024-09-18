Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT) Increases Dividend to GBX 25 Per Share

Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 36.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Triple Point Energy Transition’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Triple Point Energy Transition Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of TENT stock opened at GBX 71.98 ($0.95) on Wednesday. Triple Point Energy Transition has a 12-month low of GBX 51 ($0.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 75 ($0.99). The company has a market capitalization of £71.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1,027.14 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 69.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 66.28.
Triple Point Energy Transition Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Triple Point Energy Transition
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 2 Avocado Stocks Proving the Superfood Can Be a Super Investment
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Trucking Stocks Rebound: Big Rigs, Bigger Opportunity
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Johnson Controls: AI Sleeper Stock Set to Cool Data Centers
Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.