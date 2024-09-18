Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,144,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Trex were worth $84,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 15.7% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trex during the second quarter valued at about $721,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Trex during the second quarter worth about $2,521,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the second quarter worth about $19,475,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens downgraded Trex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Trex from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

Shares of TREX opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day moving average is $81.91. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.59 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

