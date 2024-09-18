Tredje AP fonden Sells 26,323 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,323 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $195.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.65 and its 200-day moving average is $174.15. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

