Tredje AP fonden Sells 164,044 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,016,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 164,044 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.07% of Boston Scientific worth $78,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 32,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 19,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 185.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 195,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 127,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.9% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.39. The company has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a PE ratio of 69.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $84.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.