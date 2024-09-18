Tredje AP fonden Sells 100,000 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Tredje AP fonden cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,720,000 after purchasing an additional 226,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,761,000 after buying an additional 8,900,241 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,761,000 after buying an additional 311,696 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,751,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,317,000 after buying an additional 124,055 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,184,000 after acquiring an additional 549,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $145.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.64. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

