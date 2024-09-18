Tredje AP fonden Purchases 6,000 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $15,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.54.

Shares of TT opened at $374.60 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $374.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

