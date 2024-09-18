Tredje AP fonden Has $34.23 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,010 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Amgen were worth $34,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Argus lifted their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.28.

Amgen Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $332.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.70 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $329.00 and its 200-day moving average is $304.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. Amgen’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

