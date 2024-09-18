Tredje AP fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $55,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FI opened at $175.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.26. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $176.48.
FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.32.
In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,890 shares of company stock valued at $10,853,407 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.
