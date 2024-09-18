Tredje AP fonden Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 599,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 148,500 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in CSX were worth $20,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CSX by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,246,893,000 after buying an additional 9,914,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,679 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,430,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,089,000. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in CSX by 3,243.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,192,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,668 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.42. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

