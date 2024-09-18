Tredje AP fonden Buys 53,300 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.9% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $97,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.04.

HD opened at $383.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $362.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

