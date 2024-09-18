TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,388.41

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,388.41 and last traded at $1,380.46, with a volume of 12677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,367.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,438.24.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,286.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,271.82.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total transaction of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $26,769,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,073 shares of company stock worth $34,795,388. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,447,587,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after acquiring an additional 442,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,420,882,000 after acquiring an additional 30,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,056,109,000 after acquiring an additional 192,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 365,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $467,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

