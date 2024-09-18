Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR) Insider Brian Tingle Acquires 200,000 Shares

Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR – Get Free Report) insider Brian Tingle purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.
Tower Resources Stock Performance
TWR opened at C$0.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$13.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 0.61. Tower Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10.
About Tower Resources
