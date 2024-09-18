Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR) Insider Brian Tingle Acquires 200,000 Shares

Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR – Get Free Report) insider Brian Tingle purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

Tower Resources Stock Performance

TWR opened at C$0.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$13.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 0.61. Tower Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10.

About Tower Resources

Tower Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its properties include the Rabbit North project that comprises 34 mineral tenures covering an area of 16,400 hectares located in the Kamloops mining division of British Columbia; the Nechako gold project, which includes 10 mineral tenures totaling 2,975 hectares situated in the Nechako Plateau Region of central British Columbia; and the More Creek project that consists of 5 mineral tenures totaling 6,430 hectares located in the Golden Triangle District of northwest British Columbia.

