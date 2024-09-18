TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.76.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $117.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $121.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day moving average is $105.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in TJX Companies by 15.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 122,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 43,405 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.