Theta Fuel Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0588 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $393.25 million and approximately $8.09 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00038914 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012908 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,684,517,405 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

