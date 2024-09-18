Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TMO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.89.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $610.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $232.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $595.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total value of $2,221,584.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,760.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,573,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $671,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 8,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $593,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.