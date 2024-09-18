The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.