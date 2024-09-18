The Root Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.97 Million (ROOT)

The Root Network (ROOT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. One The Root Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Root Network has a market cap of $22.94 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Root Network has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000082 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About The Root Network

The Root Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,038,925,778 tokens. The official message board for The Root Network is linktr.ee/futureverse. The official website for The Root Network is www.therootnetwork.com. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork.

Buying and Selling The Root Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,038,925,778 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.02162793 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $4,106,166.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Root Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Root Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Root Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

