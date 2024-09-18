The Income & Growth VCT (LON:IGV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

The Income & Growth VCT (LON:IGV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Income & Growth VCT Price Performance
Shares of LON:IGV opened at GBX 69 ($0.91) on Wednesday. Income & Growth VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 65.50 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 75 ($0.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £184.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,725.00 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 68.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.96.
About Income & Growth VCT
